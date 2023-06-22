Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 359 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.05. 1,102,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,169,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

