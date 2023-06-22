Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IJR traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,001. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

