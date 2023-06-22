Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.98. 756,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,446. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

