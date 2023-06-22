Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,011 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,301,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,921,875. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

