Burt Wealth Advisors Has $22.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 6.9% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors owned about 0.38% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 335,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,264. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $40.87.

