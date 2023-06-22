Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 585 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 259,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,889. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

