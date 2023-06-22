Burt Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.2% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

STIP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

