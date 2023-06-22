Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 3,682 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 432,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.