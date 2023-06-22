Business Platform Tomato Coin Price Hits $0.0054 (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market capitalization of $120.67 million and $203,569.24 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official website is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Platform Tomato Coin directly using US dollars.

