Butn Limited (ASX:BTN) Insider Rael Ross Purchases 1,851,442 Shares

Butn Limited (ASX:BTN – Get Rating) insider Rael Ross purchased 1,851,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$411,020.12 ($281,520.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 21.21, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.58.

Butn Limited provides transactional funding to small and medium enterprises in Australia. The company's products include Butn Pay, a solution that allows organizations to pay for goods and services, and choose the repayment terms; Butn Now, a solution for businesses to claim their commissions instantly; Butn X, a solution that helps customers to get paid as soon as the goods and services are delivered with advanced payments; Butn Terms, a solution that enables organizations to outsource their accounts receivable; and Butn Plus, a solution that enables businesses to avail secured business loans.

