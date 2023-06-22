Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Cannabis ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS:TOKE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.71. 23,426 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambria Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Cannabis ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Cannabis ETF (BATS:TOKE – Get Rating) by 566.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Cannabis ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Cambria Cannabis ETF

The Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of globally-listed companies related to cannabis and hemp. TOKE was launched on Jul 25, 2019 and is managed by Cambria.

