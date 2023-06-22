Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD) Position Reduced by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,441 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYLD. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,282,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,071.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 134,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $860,000.

Get Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.