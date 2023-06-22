Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Monday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.34. Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Get Cambria Value and Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAMO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,199,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Value and Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-, mid and small-cap US stocks selected by long-term value factors and midterm momentum factors. The managers have discretion to hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Value and Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.