Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %

CANF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,255.93% and a negative return on equity of 120.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

