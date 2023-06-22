Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “C$21.00” Price Target for Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 target price on Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.00.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.33. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 1.3386555 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.38%.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.