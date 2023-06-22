Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1962 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Canacol Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:CNNEF opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $292.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.00.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.23 million for the quarter.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in natural gas exploration and development activities. The firm also focuses on the commercialization of Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

