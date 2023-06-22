Canacol Energy Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Canacol Energy stock opened at C$11.23 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a 52-week low of C$8.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$382.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.18 million. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 42.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.