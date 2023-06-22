Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Position Increased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 741.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $880.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

