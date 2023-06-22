Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Lifted by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 167.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,786 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 6.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.34. 57,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,462. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.