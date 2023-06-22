Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.89% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,801.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

