Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.87

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.87 and traded as high as C$6.14. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 728,072 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$8.70 price target on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.47.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.87.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Capstone Copper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.1974318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.