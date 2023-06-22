Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $988,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.2 %

MMM traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $100.27. 270,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,490. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.