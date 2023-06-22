Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 360,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

