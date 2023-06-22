Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 409 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 346.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,741 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 187.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.57. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $104.62 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

