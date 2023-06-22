Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.29

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.22 billion and approximately $346.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,890.67 or 0.06264837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,905,661,251 coins and its circulating supply is 34,928,282,784 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.