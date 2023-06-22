CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar Buys 2,500 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Rating) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 2,362,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,332. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

