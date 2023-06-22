CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.82 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $46.82 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014195 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,814.97 or 1.00102751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06118396 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,559,633.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

