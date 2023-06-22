CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0581 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0581 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $46.80 million and $11.12 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018246 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,787.12 or 1.00071184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06118396 USD and is up 6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $10,559,633.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

