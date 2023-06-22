CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 134,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,204. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.42.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.