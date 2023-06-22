Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -60.81 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. Celsius has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $150.35.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 888,109 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,557. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

