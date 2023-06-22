Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

CG stock opened at C$7.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.28. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$10.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.5214058 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.71%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

