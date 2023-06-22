Central Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.81.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.42. 171,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,493. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $747,585. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.