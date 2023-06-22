Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,946 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,212,000 after buying an additional 362,253 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,134,000 after buying an additional 301,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 867,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after buying an additional 204,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 788,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period.

VWOB stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 42,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,350. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2931 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

