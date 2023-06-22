Central Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.80.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.71. 79,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,904. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.54. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

