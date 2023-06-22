Central Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,683 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

LRCX stock traded up $17.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $622.82. The company had a trading volume of 348,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

