Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 29,796 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,796 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.76. 763,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.