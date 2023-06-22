Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,583 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Rentals Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on URI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

NYSE URI traded down $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.81. 172,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,131. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

