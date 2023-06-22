Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,323 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.4 %

DG traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.40. The company had a trading volume of 685,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,360. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock worth $1,342,015 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

