CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Acquires £84,240 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) insider Max Royde bought 72,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £84,240 ($107,792.71).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Max Royde bought 24,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £26,160 ($33,474.09).

On Friday, June 2nd, Max Royde purchased 16,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £18,080 ($23,135.00).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde purchased 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £33,305.55 ($42,617.47).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100 ($127.96).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde acquired 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,504.80).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde acquired 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($45,220.73).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,591.17).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,904.03).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($10,057.58).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($30,863.72).

CentralNic Group Stock Down 1.1 %

CNIC opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £314.23 million, a PE ratio of -11,080.00 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 130.58. CentralNic Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.50 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.05).

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.20) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

