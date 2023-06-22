Centrifuge Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $13.09 million and $1.01 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.20095893 USD and is up 10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $852,198.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

