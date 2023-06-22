CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,706 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

