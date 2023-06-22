CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 17,598 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 784.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after acquiring an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after acquiring an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

