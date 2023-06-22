CFM Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,988,000 after buying an additional 676,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after purchasing an additional 145,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 4.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

