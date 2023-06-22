CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

