CFM Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Shares of AMD opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.43, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

