CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63. The stock has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $72.22 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.