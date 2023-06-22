CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,592 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares in the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $239.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.