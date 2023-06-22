CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Intel by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 6.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

