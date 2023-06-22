Chapin Davis Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 81,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.