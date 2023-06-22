Chapin Davis Inc. Cuts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chapin Davis Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

